The three-day winning streak of the Chinese stock market was brought to an end on Tuesday after it had soared nearly 85 points, approximately up by 2.8 percent. Now, the Shanghai Composite Index teeters just under the 3,075-point level and it is expected to face a slump on Wednesday.The worldwide forecast for Asian markets predicts stagnation, primarily due to revived anxieties about the future of interest rates. The markets in Europe and the U.S. were down and it is anticipated that Asian markets will follow this trend.On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) ended slightly lower, affected by losses in the property sector but lifted by gains in the oil industry, while the financial sector displayed a mixed scenario.During the day, the index dipped by 2.42 points, a 0.08 percent decline, closing at 3,074.96 after fluctuating between 3,063.98 and 3,085.54. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Composite Index decreased by 9.55 points or 0.53 percent, ending at 1,779.69.Active contributors included the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, which rose by 0.95 and 0.90 percent respectively. China Construction Bank also saw a rise of 0.72 percent. The downward trend was led by Gemdale, Poly Developments, and China Vanke which fell by 2.34 percent, 2.97 percent and a steep 5.35 percent respectively.Elsewhere, Wall Street demonstrated a negative trend as the significant averages remained in red during the session on Tuesday. The Dow fell by 396.61 points or 1.00 percent, NASDAQ decreased by 156.38 points or 0.95 percent, and the S&P 500 sank by 37.96 points or 0.72 percent.Probabilities of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in June started to wane due to fresh uncertainty about the future of interest rates, which came about after traders scrutinized recent U.S. inflation and manufacturing data. Consequently, treasury yields soared in response to this data and saw further growth throughout Tuesday's session.Factory orders in February saw a significant rebound, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. Additionally, oil prices reached a five-month high on Tuesday, spurred by increasing demand following strong manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended on a high note, with an increase of $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, the highest settlement since last October.