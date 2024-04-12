The China Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) has shown a decline in April 2024. The index dropped from 71.14 in March 2024 to 69.34 in April 2024. This data was last updated on 12th April 2024. The PCSI is an important indicator reflecting the sentiment of Chinese consumers regarding the country’s economy.The decrease in the PCSI could indicate a decrease in consumer confidence due to various factors such as economic uncertainties, inflation, or global market conditions. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this drop in consumer sentiment may impact overall consumer spending and economic growth in China in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving economic situation in China and its implications on the global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com