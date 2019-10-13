China Trade Data Due On Monday

China is on Monday scheduled to release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 6.0 percent on year after sliding 5.6 percent in August. Exports are called lower by an annual 2.8 percent after easing 1.0 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to reflect a surplus of $34.75 billion, down from $34.84 billion a month earlier.

China also will see new loan data for September, with forecasts suggesting a total of 1,360.0 billion yen – up from 1,210.0 billion yen in August.

New Zealand will see September results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in August, the index score was 54.6.

Finally, the markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Monday, for Health and Sports Day and King Bhumibol Memorial Day, respectively. Both will re-open on Tuesday.

