China Trade Data Due On Tuesday

China will on Tuesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to add 0.2 percent on year after losing 2.1 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.0 percent after rising 9.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $59.98 billion, up from $58.93 billion a month earlier.

New Zealand will see September numbers for electronic retail card spending and food inflation. In August, card spending sank 7.9 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, while food prices were up an annual 4.2 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.00 percent.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday in observance of King Bhumibol Memorial Day.

