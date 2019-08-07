Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / China Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

China Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

China will on Thursday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to drop 8.8 percent on year after sinking 7.3 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 0.2 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $44.23 billion, down from $50.98 billion a month earlier.

Japan will provide Q2 numbers for housing loans, June figures for current account and July results for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

Housing loans were up 2.4 percent on quarter in Q1. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,174.4 billion yen, down from 1,594.8 billion yen in May.

Overall bank lending was up 2.3 percent on year in June, while excluding trusts lending rose 2.4 percent. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 43.3, down from 44.0 in June. The outlook is called at 45.2, down from 45.8.

Singapore will see June figures for retail sales; in May, retail sales were down 2.9 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide Q2 numbers for GDP; in the three months prior, GDP was down 0.52 percent on quarter and up 5.07 percent on year.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.50 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.