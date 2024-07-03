The Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for China fell to 51.2 in June 2024, down from 54.0 in May, according to data updated on July 3, 2024. This marks a slowing in growth, although the index remains above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction in the services sector.The drop indicates a deceleration in the expansion rate of China’s services sector, which has been a critical engine of the country’s overall economic recovery post-pandemic. While the figure still suggests growth, the reduced pace raises concerns about the sustainability of the recovery momentum.Economic analysts will be keen to see whether this drop represents a temporary hiccup or signals a more sustained slowdown as China navigates a complex mix of domestic and global economic challenges. As the world’s second-largest economy, fluctuations in China’s PMI numbers have significant implications for global markets, investor confidence, and ongoing economic policy decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com