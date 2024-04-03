China’s Caixin Services PMI showed a slight increase in March, with the index reaching 52.7 compared to the previous month’s reading of 52.5. The data, which was updated on 3rd April 2024, indicates a positive trend in the services sector in the country. The Caixin Services PMI measures the performance of the services industry in China, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion.The uptick in the Services PMI suggests continued resilience in China’s services sector amidst ongoing global economic challenges. This growth in the services industry is a positive sign for the overall economy, as the services sector plays a significant role in driving growth and employment in the country. The data provides insight into the health of China’s economy and gives analysts and investors an indication of the country’s economic performance and future prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com