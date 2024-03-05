In February 2024, China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slightly dropped to 52.5 from 52.7 in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 5th March 2024, indicates a small decrease in the growth of the services sector compared to the previous month.Despite the slight drop, a PMI figure above 50 still suggests expansion in the services sector, showcasing continued growth in China’s service industries. The services sector plays a significant role in China’s economy, contributing to job creation and overall economic development.Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the health and resilience of China’s services sector amidst global economic conditions and domestic policy adjustments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com