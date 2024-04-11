China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March 2024 has been updated, showing a decrease from the previous month. In February 2024, the CPI had stopped at 0.7%, but in March 2024, it dropped to 0.1%. This change indicates a slowdown in consumer price inflation for the country.The comparison period for this data is Year-over-Year, which means the current CPI of March 2024 is being compared to March 2023. The update on this economic indicator was released on 11 April 2024, providing valuable insights into the state of inflation in China. As CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects changes in the cost of living for consumers, this decrease could have implications for the country’s economic policies and consumer sentiment moving forward. Investors and economists will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on China’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com