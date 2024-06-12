China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a notable shift in May 2024, slipping into negative territory with a -0.1% change month-over-month. This downward shift follows a previous CPI growth rate of 0.1% reported in April 2024. The recent data, updated as of June 12, 2024, marks the first decline in the CPI this year.This reversal to negative inflation highlights emerging deflationary pressures within the world’s second-largest economy. In comparison, April’s positive CPI change indicated relatively stable but subdued consumer price growth. The transition from slight inflation to deflation within a single month has raised concerns among economists about underlying economic stability and consumer demand in China.Market analysts are closely monitoring these trends, considering the May deflation as potentially indicative of broader economic issues that could influence global markets. This recent data underscores the importance of continued vigilance and responsive policy measures to address potential deflationary risks in China’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com