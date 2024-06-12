China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained flat for the second consecutive month, maintaining a 0.3% increase in May 2024, as reported on June 12, 2024. This stagnation mirrors the CPI data from April 2024, where the rate also held steady at 0.3%.The May CPI figure, which compares the change to the same month a year ago, reflects ongoing challenges within the Chinese economy, highlighting a period of subdued inflationary pressure. The data suggests that despite various economic stimuli and policy adjustments, there has been little upward momentum in consumer prices.Economists are closely watching these developments, as sustained low CPI growth can point to broader issues within the economy, such as weak consumer demand or overcapacity in certain sectors. The lack of significant movement in the CPI underscores the need for targeted measures to invigorate spending and stabilize the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com