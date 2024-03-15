China’s Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for March 2024 has shown a positive trend, rising from 69.21 in February 2024 to 71.14. This increase reflects a growing confidence among Chinese consumers regarding the state of the economy. The data, updated on 15th March 2024, highlights the improving sentiment among the population despite global economic uncertainties.The rise in the Consumer Sentiment Index indicates a potential boost in consumer spending, which could positively impact various sectors of the Chinese economy. As consumer confidence continues to strengthen, businesses in China may see an uptick in demand for goods and services, leading to overall economic growth. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to assess the sustainability of this positive sentiment among Chinese consumers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com