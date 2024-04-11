China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) took a surprising turn in March 2024, with a significant decrease of 2% compared to the previous month. This unexpected drop comes after the CPI had stabilized at a 1% increase in February 2024. Analysts had predicted a more moderate change, making this sharp decrease a significant development in the country’s economic landscape.The latest data, updated on 11 April 2024, reveals the month-over-month change in CPI, indicating a stark contrast from the previous trend. This shift in consumer prices in China is sure to draw attention from economists and policymakers as they assess the potential impact on the broader economy and adjust their forecasts and strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com