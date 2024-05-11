China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a slight increase in April 2024, rising by 0.1% compared to the previous month. This comes after the indicator had dropped by 1.0% in March 2024. The data, updated on 11 May 2024, indicates a shift in consumer prices on a month-over-month basis.The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The increase in April suggests a potential stabilization or slight uptick in consumer prices in China. This new data will likely be closely monitored by policymakers and analysts to gauge the country’s inflation trends and overall economic health moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com