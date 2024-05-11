In April 2024, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was updated, revealing a moderate increase compared to the previous month. The previous indicator had stopped at a 0.1% change in March 2024, while the current indicator showed a slight uptick to 0.3% in April 2024. This Year-over-Year comparison provides insight into the country’s inflation trends, with the data being updated on 11 May 2024.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation that measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time. With the latest figures showing a modest increase, economists will be watching closely to assess the impact on the overall economy and the potential implications for monetary policy in China. As the world’s second-largest economy, changes in China’s CPI can have ripple effects on global markets, making this update an important development for investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com