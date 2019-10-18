China's Economic Growth Eases In Q3

China’s economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Gross domestic product expanded 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2 percent in the second quarter. This was the slowest growth since early 1990s.

Growth was forecast to slow marginally to 6.1 percent.

Industrial production advanced 5.8 percent annually in September after rising 4.4 percent in August and 4.8 percent in July. Output was expected to climb 4.9 percent.

Annual growth in retail sales increased to 7.8 percent, in line with expectations, from 7.5 percent in August.

During January to September, fixed asset investment grew 5.4 percent, which was slightly slower than the forecast of 5.5 percent increase.

