China's Exports Fall Slightly In October

China’s exports dropped slightly in October, data from the customs administration reported Friday.

In dollar terms, exports decreased 0.9 percent on a yearly basis in October. Economists had forecast shipments to fall at a faster pace of 3.9 percent after September’s 3.2 percent decrease.

At the same time, imports declined markedly by 6.4 percent but slower than the forecast of 7.8 percent fall.

As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of $42.81 billion in October, which was above the expected level of $40.1 billion.

