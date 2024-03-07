In February 2024, China experienced a significant increase in exports, with the current indicator reaching 7.1%, up from the previous indicator of 2.3% in December 2023. This marks a substantial 4.8% jump in exports within just two months. The data, updated on 7th March 2024, shows a remarkable surge in export performance for the country.The comparison period, which is year-over-year, highlights the impressive growth rate in exports compared to the same period a year ago. This substantial increase in exports is a positive sign for China’s economy, indicating strong international demand for Chinese goods. The latest data underscores China’s continued position as a major player in global trade, with the country’s exports showing resilience and growth amidst a challenging global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com