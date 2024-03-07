China’s export numbers have witnessed a significant surge in February 2024, reaching 10.3 million units, a substantial increase from the previous figure of 3.8 million units in December 2023. This exponential growth reflects a positive trend in the country’s economy and trade sector. The latest data update on March 7, 2024, indicates the robust performance of China’s export market, showcasing resilience and competitiveness on the global stage. The noteworthy expansion in exports is a promising sign for China’s economic outlook and its role in the international trade landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com