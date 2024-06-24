Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China continued its downward trajectory in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 24, 2024. The FDI indicator fell to -28.20%, marking a further decline from the -27.90% reported in April 2024.This continued decrease highlights growing concerns about China’s investment climate amid trade tensions, regulatory changes, and global economic uncertainties. Analysts are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse in the coming months or if the unfavorable conditions will persist.The significant drop in FDI may compel policymakers to explore new strategies to attract international capital and sustain China’s economic growth. Economic stakeholders are eagerly awaiting official statements and potential policy adjustments that could help stabilize foreign investor confidence.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com