In the latest economic update from China, it has been reported that the country’s fixed asset investment has shown positive growth in March 2024. The current indicator for fixed asset investment has reached 4.5%, indicating a slight increase from the previous month’s 4.2%. This growth reflects potential stability and confidence in the Chinese economy.The data was updated on April 16, 2024, revealing that this change occurred in a year-over-year comparison. The positive trend in fixed asset investment is an encouraging sign for China’s economic development and indicates resilience despite global economic challenges. As the country continues to focus on investment in infrastructure and key sectors, it is expected to further boost growth and drive recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com