China has experienced a continued downturn in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) this past April, reflecting global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges. According to the latest data updated on May 24, 2024, the FDI indicator dropped to -27.90%, down from the previous mark of -26.10% in March.This marks a deepening of negative trends for the Chinese economy, which has been grappling with a combination of internal economic restructuring and external pressures, including trade tensions and geopolitical issues. Policymakers are now under increased pressure to implement measures that can revive investor confidence and stabilize inflows of foreign capital.The further slide highlights the urgency for China to address underlying economic issues and bolster its appeal as a prime destination for global investors. Observers are closely watching whether the Chinese government will introduce new stimulus packages or regulatory reforms to reverse this downward trend and attract renewed international interest.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com