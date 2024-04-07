China’s foreign exchange reserves surged to $3.246 trillion in March 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous indicator of $3.226 trillion in February 2024. The data, which was updated on 07 April 2024, reflects a positive trend in the country’s FX reserves. This boost in reserves can be attributed to various factors such as trade balances, capital flows, and monetary policies implemented by the Chinese government. The rise in FX reserves indicates a strengthening of China’s position in the global economy and its ability to withstand external shocks. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring China’s economic performance in the coming months to gauge the sustainability of this growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com