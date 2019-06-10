China's Forex Reserves Increase In May

China’s foreign exchange reserves increased in May after falling a month ago, data from the People’s Bank of China showed Monday.
Foreign exchange reserves rose by $6 billion to $3.101 trillion in May. Economists had forecast reserves to fall to $3.09 trillion.
Gold reserves were valued at $79.83 billion at the end of May compared to $78.35 billion in the previous month.
Gold reserves of China increased for a sixth month in a row in May.
Elsewhere, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said sound economic fundamentals will support smooth functioning of China’s foreign exchange market.
