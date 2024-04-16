China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed accelerated growth in the first quarter of 2024, with the latest data revealing a rise from 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024. The comparison, on a Quarter-over-Quarter basis, indicates a positive shift in the country’s economic performance.The updated figures, released on April 16, 2024, demonstrate an improvement in China’s economic momentum as it continues to navigate through various challenges. The 0.6% increase in GDP growth reflects efforts to bolster key sectors and stimulate overall economic activity.As one of the world’s largest economies, China’s evolving GDP numbers have a significant impact on global markets and investor sentiment. The latest growth data signals a positive trajectory for the country’s economic landscape, setting the stage for further developments in the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com