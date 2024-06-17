China’s industrial production growth experienced a noticeable deceleration in May 2024, according to the latest figures released on June 17, 2024. The growth rate for May was 5.6%, down from April’s 6.7%, reflecting a year-over-year comparison for each respective month.This decline suggests a cooling trend in the industrial sector, which had previously shown robust performance. In April, the industrial production reached a 6.7% increase compared to April 2023. However, May’s data indicates a 1.1 percentage point drop in growth rate compared to the previous month.The slowdown in May’s industrial production could signal challenges or adjustments within China’s manufacturing and production environments. Analysts will be watching closely for further data to determine whether this trend will continue or if it is a temporary adjustment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com