China’s industrial production has witnessed a significant boost in April 2024, accelerating to an impressive 6.7% year-over-year, as per the latest data updated on May 17, 2024. This marks a notable increase from the 4.5% year-over-year growth recorded in March 2024.The surge highlights a robust recovery in China’s manufacturing and industrial sectors, which have been pivotal in driving economic growth. The 2.2 percentage point increase from the previous month indicates increasing momentum and robust performance across various industrial domains.This leap in industrial production comes as a positive signal amid global economic uncertainties, suggesting enhanced output and greater efficiency within the Chinese industry. Analysts are optimistic that this upward trend will contribute significantly to China’s overall economic resilience and growth for the remainder of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com