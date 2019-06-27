China's Industrial Profits Recover In May

China’s industrial profits recovered in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday.

Industrial profits increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 3.7 percent drop in April.

During January to May, industrial profits fell 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Profits had decreased 3.4 percent in January to April period.

At the same time, liabilities of industrial firms with annual revenue more than CNY 20 million, increased 5.3 percent at the end of May.

