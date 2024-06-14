China’s outstanding loan growth has slowed in May 2024, reflecting a marginal deceleration in the country’s financial activity. The latest data, updated on June 14, 2024, shows that loan growth reached 9.3% in May, down from 9.6% in April 2024.This slight drop in the growth rate comes after a robust performance in the previous months, marking a pivotal point for economic analysts who monitor loan trends as an indicator of economic health. When comparing year-over-year data, the current figures still showcase strong lending activity, indicating continued but moderated confidence in the economy.Despite the slowdown, the May loan growth rate remains robust, suggesting that while there is a cooling off compared to April, the Chinese economy still maintains a strong lending momentum. Investors and policymakers will be keenly observing how this trend continues to unfold over the coming months, particularly in the context of broader economic conditions and global market influences.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com