In the latest economic update from China, it has been reported that the country’s outstanding loan growth remained steady in April 2024, reaching 9.6% compared to the same month last year. This data, which was released on 11 May 2024, indicates that there has been no change in the loan growth rate from the previous period to the current one.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals that China’s loan growth has maintained its stability, showcasing a consistent performance in the financial sector. This news comes as a relief to investors and analysts who closely monitor China’s economic indicators for any signs of volatility. With the loan growth holding at 9.6%, it suggests a cautious yet steady approach to managing the country’s financial stability amidst global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com