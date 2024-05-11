In April 2024, China’s M2 money stock growth showed a decrease compared to the previous period. The latest data revealed a growth rate of 7.2%, down from the previous rate of 8.3%. This change marks a slowdown in the expansion of the country’s broad money supply. The comparison was made on a Year-over-Year basis, indicating a comparison of the change in April 2024 to the same month a year ago.The updated data, released on 11th May 2024, reflects the evolving economic landscape in China. As M2 money stock is a key indicator of overall economic activity and liquidity in the market, this slight decline could have implications for the country’s monetary policy and overall economic growth. Analysts will be observing closely to gauge the impact of this deceleration on the Chinese economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com