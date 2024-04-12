China’s M2 money stock witnessed a decrease to 8.3% in March 2024, down from the previous figure of 8.7% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 12, 2024, indicating a slight downturn in the money supply growth in the country.M2 money stock is a key indicator of money supply that includes cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money. The year-over-year comparison highlights a shift in the financial landscape over the past twelve months, reflecting changes in liquidity and economic activity in China.As the global financial markets closely monitor the changes in China’s M2 money stock, this adjustment could have implications for the country’s economic policies and market outlook. Analysts will be observing closely to assess the potential impact of this decrease in the money supply on China’s economic stability and growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com