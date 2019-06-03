China's Manufacturing Activity Continues To Expand

China’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 50.2 in May, unchanged from the previous month. A score above 50 indicates expansion. The headline PMI remained above 50 for the last three months.

Production remained stable in May. At the same time, new business growth quickened slightly.

“Overall, China’s economy showed steady growth and resilience in May,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM group said.

“The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are having an impact on confidence and the best way to respond to this is to boost the confidence of enterprises, residents and capital markets by carrying out favorable reforms and to undertake timely adjustments to regulations and controls.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com