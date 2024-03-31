China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has revealed optimistic growth, reaching 50.8 in March 2024. This positive change indicates a shift from the previous indicator of 49.1 in February 2024, showcasing an improvement in the country’s manufacturing sector.The data, updated on 31st March 2024, highlights the resilience and expansion of China’s industrial activities. With the PMI now above the 50-point mark, it signifies an expansion in manufacturing output and overall economic activity in the country.This uptick in China’s Manufacturing PMI comes as a positive signal for the global market, indicating a potential boost in production and economic performance in one of the world’s key manufacturing hubs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com