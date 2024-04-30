China’s manufacturing sector demonstrated strength in April 2024 as the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 51.4, up from its previous reading of 51.1 in March 2024. This uptick signals a continued expansion in the sector, showing resilience amid global economic uncertainties. The data, updated on 30th April 2024, highlights the ongoing recovery and stability of China’s manufacturing industry, a crucial driver of the country’s economic growth. With the PMI surpassing the 50-point threshold, it indicates growth in the sector and suggests positive momentum for China’s economy as it navigates various challenges in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com