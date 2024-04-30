China’s non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has been reported at 51.2, marking a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 53.0. The data, released on April 30, 2024, indicates a slight contraction in the services sector compared to March. The non-manufacturing PMI measures the business activity and sentiment in the services sector, including industries such as retail, hospitality, and construction.While a reading above 50 still signifies expansion, the dip in the index could reflect various factors impacting the services industry in China. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the trajectory of the country’s economic recovery and the potential effects on global markets. As China continues to navigate challenges in the post-pandemic landscape, the non-manufacturing PMI serves as a crucial indicator of the country’s economic health beyond the manufacturing sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com