China's Private Sector Expands Marginally In June

China’s private sector expanded marginally in June despite contraction in manufacturing, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The Caixin composite output index fell to 50.6 in June from 51.5 in May. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion. The reading signaled the weakest growth since last October.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped more-than-expected to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in the previous month. The expected reading was 52.6.

“The conflict between China and the U.S. impacted business confidence rather heavily,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group said.

“Although its impact on exports hasn’t been fully reflected in the short-run, the longerterm situation doesn’t look optimistic. Future government policies to stabilize economic growth are likely to focus on new types of infrastructure, consumption and high-quality manufacturing.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com