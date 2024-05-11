According to the latest data released on May 11, 2024, China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) saw a slight improvement in April compared to the previous month. In March 2024, the PPI was at -2.8%, but in April 2024, it improved to -2.5%. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates that the current indicator is a decrease from the same period the previous year.While the improvement is modest, it suggests a potential shift in the country’s inflation dynamics. The PPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services over time. This improvement could have implications for China’s manufacturing sector and overall economic performance in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring further data to assess the trajectory of China’s PPI and its broader economic implications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com