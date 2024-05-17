In a recent update on May 17, 2024, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported a slowdown in the growth of retail sales. The retail sales indicator for April 2024 came in at 2.3%, a noticeable decrease from the 3.1% growth recorded in March 2024. This represents a year-over-year comparison, where each month’s sales were measured against the same month in the previous year.The decline in retail sales growth highlights the ongoing challenges faced by China’s consumer market amidst broader economic uncertainties. Retail sales are a key indicator of consumer spending, and the slowdown could signal weakening consumer confidence.Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors contributing to this trend. Economists suggest that a combination of slower economic growth, tighter credit conditions, and evolving consumer habits could be influencing the downtrend. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this slowdown is temporary or indicative of a longer-term trend in China’s retail sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com