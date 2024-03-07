China’s trade balance has experienced a significant increase in February 2024, with the current indicator soaring to $125.16B, up from the previous figure of $75.34B in December 2023. This surge indicates a robust performance in China’s trade activities and suggests a positive outlook for the country’s economy.The latest data update on 7th March 2024 highlights the continuous growth and strength of China’s trade sector. The substantial increase in the trade balance signifies improved export competitiveness and solid global demand for Chinese goods. This positive momentum is expected to contribute to China’s economic growth and stability in the coming months, positioning the country as a key player in the global trade landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com