China’s trade balance witnessed a significant surge in March 2024, with the country’s trade surplus reaching $415.86 billion. This marked a substantial increase from the previous indicator of $281.97 billion in February 2024. The data, updated on April 12, 2024, highlights China’s strong performance in international trade, showcasing a robust export-led economy.The surge in China’s trade balance can be attributed to various factors, including the country’s strong export performance and efforts to boost trade relations with global partners. As one of the world’s largest trading nations, China plays a crucial role in driving global economic growth. The latest trade balance figures indicate a positive outlook for China’s economy and its continued resilience amidst global economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com