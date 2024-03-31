The latest data on the Chinese Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March 2024 has been released, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economic activity. The composite PMI rose to 52.7, up from the previous figure of 50.9. This increase suggests an expansion in the manufacturing and services sectors in China.The updated data, as of 31 March 2024, reflects the ongoing efforts to stimulate economic growth in China. The rise in the composite PMI is a promising sign for the country’s economy, indicating an upward trajectory in business activity. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the sustainability of this growth trend and its potential impact on global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com