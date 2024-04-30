In a recent economic update, China’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has shown a slight decrease, indicating a dip in economic activity compared to the previous month. The latest data reveals that the Composite PMI dropped to 51.7 in April from 52.7 in March 2024. The PMI is a crucial economic indicator that provides insight into the performance of the manufacturing and services sectors in the country.The decline in the Composite PMI suggests a moderation in China’s overall economic growth momentum. While a reading above 50 still indicates expansion, a lower figure points to a slower pace of growth. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI data to assess the trajectory of the Chinese economy and the potential impact on global markets. The data was officially updated on April 30, 2024, offering investors and policymakers valuable information for decision-making in the evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com