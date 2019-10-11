According to source reports, Chinese crypto mining giant Canaan Creative plans to list as a publicly-traded company. Canaan Creative, which reportedly filed a USD 200 million initial public offering (IPO) request with the U.S. regulators in July, will issue 1.26 billion shares which will be closed on 20th October. Canaan is one of the three major Chinese […] The post Chinese crypto mining giant Canaan Creative plans their IPO appeared first on Forex Crunch.
