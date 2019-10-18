Chinese Data Due On Friday

China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product and September figures for industrial production, retail sale, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.1 percent on year, slowing from 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to add 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in August. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 7.8 percent, up from 7.5 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment is called steady at 5.5 percent, while the jobless rate is predicted to be unchanged at 5.2 percent.

Japan will see September data for nationwide consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on year – slowing from 0.3 percent in August. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will release unemployment numbers for September; in August, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com