Chinese Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

Retail sales are predicted to add 0.8 percent on year after climbing 8.0 percent in January. Industrial production is tipped to gain 1.5 percent after rising 6.9 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 2.8 percent, slowing from 5.4 percent a month earlier.

Japan will provide January numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.0 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year. That follows the 12.5 percent monthly decline and the 3.5 percent yearly drop in December.

New Zealand will see February results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. The January reading came in at 57.1.

Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $14.28 billion and exports were at $13.41 billion for a trade deficit of $870 million.

