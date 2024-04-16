China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year-to-date in the first quarter of 2024 has increased to 5.3%, up from 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth was reported in the latest data update on 16th April 2024. The comparison period for this increase is calculated on a Year-over-Year basis, reflecting the change in GDP for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.The slight uptick in China’s GDP showcases the country’s economic resilience and consistent growth. Despite global uncertainties, China’s economy continues to show stability and expansion, contributing to the overall strength of the world economy. Experts are optimistic about China’s economic performance and its role in driving global economic recovery in the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com