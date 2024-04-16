Recent data released on April 16, 2024, reveals that house prices in China continued to decline in March 2024. The current indicator shows a decrease of -2.2%, marking a further drop from the previous month when it stood at -1.4% in February 2024. This data is analyzed on a Year-over-Year basis, comparing the change in house prices in March 2024 to the same period a year ago.The ongoing decrease in house prices could be influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, government policies, and market demand. It will be essential to monitor future developments in the real estate market to assess the impact of these trends on the overall economy. Investors and homeowners alike will be keeping a close eye on this data as they navigate the property market in China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com