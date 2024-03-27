Chinese industrial profits have seen a significant turnaround in February 2024, with a sharp increase of 12.5% year-to-date. This positive change comes after the previous indicator stopped at -2.3% in December 2023. The latest data, updated on 27 March 2024, reveals that industrial profits in China have surged to 10.2%, marking an impressive recovery in the industrial sector. This growth signals a promising trend in the Chinese economy and highlights the resilience of the country’s industries in the face of challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com