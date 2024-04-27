China’s industrial profits declined as the year-to-date numbers for March 2024 were reported. The previous indicator in February 2024 had shown a substantial level standing at 10.2%, showing a marked decrease in the recent data. The latest indicator for March 2024 reached 4.3%, signaling a significant drop in industrial profitability.The data, updated on April 27, 2024, reveals a challenging period for the Chinese industrial sector. With profits dwindling in March, attention will be on how companies adapt to the changing economic landscape in the coming months to bolster industrial growth and stability in China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com